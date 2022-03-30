Move ‘em on, head ‘em up: Ashley family part of epic cattle drive
Editor’s note: Following is the fourth part of a story series by contributing writer Brent Engel.
After almost three months and 1,100 miles, Cyrus Loveland finally had to spend more than a few hours out of the saddle.
The former gold miner was part of the Walter Crow family’s 1850 cattle drive from Pike County to California, and documented the trip in a diary.
While others had been sickened and even died, Loveland had escaped illness until the herdsmen reached what is now Idaho.
“I started out with the drove this morning, but had to go to the wagon on account of a severe pain in the head and bones,” he reported on July 29. “This is the first day that I have not drove cattle when we were traveling.”
Bugs and poetry
Loveland still felt poorly the next day, but recovered from the unspecified illness and soon was back on his horse.
Late summer brought man-sized weeds and swarms of mosquitos. The bugs were so thick along the Snake River that the drovers “came nearer being eat up” than at any other point. Remarkably, Loveland never mentions an encounter with reptiles.
The cattle train passed many natural wonders, but the hardened herders were turned into curious kids by the hot springs of Northeastern Nevada.
“The thermometer was tried in it and the heat raised the mercury to 142.5 degrees in the hottest place,” Loveland wrote.
Also intriguing was that vegetation grew within inches of the hot water and that “a beautiful large spring of cold water … with fish in it” could be found nearby. Perhaps the most captivating feature to men who had not experienced indoor plumbing was one that resembled a modern sink.
“There is very good drinking water within three feet of the hottest, so you can with one hand dip up hot water and the other cold at the same time,” Loveland exclaimed.
More good water, and plentiful grass, along the Humboldt River and its tributaries made the 28-year-old nostalgic.
“While passing through this valley, I could not help but call to mind the many days that I have rambled through the meadow newly-carpeted with green grass in my youthful days,” he wrote on Aug. 13. “But they have fled, never more to return.”
Loveland proudly noted that he had written a poem while camping along the Humboldt. Part of it reads:
This is the hour I love so well
When each day’s toils are past and over
To seek some moonlight spot to tell
Over your youthful sports once more
Crow brought with him sons William, James, Benjamin and Alfred. Sons Lewis and Clinton awaited in California, while sons Isaac and John took care of the family’s Pike County farm. Loveland went with James Crow in looking for nine missing cattle on Aug. 19. Others soon joined, but the steers were not found.
Prevailing thought was that Indians had stolen them. The conjecture was reinforced when another nearby cattle train had a skirmish that left four tribesmen and two whites dead just east of present-day Winnemucca, Nev.
Despite the violence, the Crow cattle drive pushed forward. The men filled every keg with water as they left the Humboldt and entered a landscape where the only philosophy was survival.
Avoiding Old Nick
It wasn’t hell, but it seemed close.
Loveland described the Nevada desert as a “barren country of burning sand” and even capitalized the name he gave it—Purgatory, the medieval Latin term for the place where sinful souls must redeem themselves before going to heaven.
All who encountered it would have agreed. The worst of summer heat was over, but in several places the ground was “still on fire, destitute of all kinds of vegetation, excepting in a few places there are some willows.”
The sand was pockmarked by holes up to 2-feet deep. Alfred Crow was blistered when a boot got swallowed up by one of the earthen kettles. The incident prompted Loveland to use an informal name for the devil.
“Lucky for him Old Nick did not duck him all under,” he wrote, adding that several cattle “got the hair burnt off their legs.”
If Purgatory was a pain, the swamps that followed it were quite the headache. It took hours to round up the stock and wade the deep, narrow channels “through water and mud half-a-leg deep,” Loveland recalled. The drovers were used to making 10 to 20 miles a day or more. Through the swamp, they could only manage four.
There was no rest, however, as more desert was ahead. Time spent preparing for the crossing turned out to be worth it. People who looked like they’d been “without provisions for several days” began to show up.
“This evening, we killed two beeves and it was truly amazing to see (people from other caravans) running from every quarter to crowd around it as soon as it was shot,” Loveland said on Aug. 31. “The crowd was so thick that the butcher had not room to work.”
Cattle were all the Crow party had left in abundance. Their fruit and bread were almost gone, and there was “one mess more of beans and then beef is our only show,” Loveland said.
The Crows had decided to take on the Mojave in one fell swoop, which would take at least 48 hours and mean herding at night.
“Never was this party so completely used up as when we came in from the desert,” Loveland said after the successful crossing. “We were so wore out with fatigue and for the want of sleep that, like many of the old cows, it might have been said of us that we were give out, for we had been without sleep for two days and nearly all of two nights, and on the go constantly.”
At one point out on the sandy landscape, the drive had resembled a modern zombie movie.
“The last night on the desert, we were so overcome with sleep that we were obliged to get off our horses and walk for fear of falling off,” Loveland admitted. “As we were walking along after the cattle, it certainly would have been very amusing to anyone who saw us a’staggering along against each other—first on one side of the road, then the other—like a company of drunken men. For no human eye was there to see, for all alike were sleeping while walking.”
As he finished that Sept. 5 diary entry, Loveland for the first time offered a prayer.
“Thanks to the Almighty Ruler above, we overcame all difficulty thus far on our long journey.”
The drovers had avoided Old Nick. Now, if they could just get across the devilish Sierra Nevada peaks without freezing to death. Loveland was confident.
“Once more, we rolled on towards the land of gold.”
One last thing
Cyrus Loveland enjoyed making up names for places, even if they had already been designated.
In Kansas, he called one landmark “The Devil’s Elbow,” adding that it could be labeled “some other crooked place” if one was so inclined. A campsite near modern-day Gering, Neb., was “Wild Rose Bottom” for the countless flowers growing there.
A skinny valley in Nevada got the moniker “String Hollow.” Farther along the trail were “The Stormy Mountains,” Loveland’s name for the Sierra Nevada range.
Next time: Cannibals and cold.
