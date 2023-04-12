Bowling Green’s Bicentennial starts this June 27. On that date, at 6:30 p.m. in the Bowling Green High School auditorium, the contest for the Bicentennial princess and queen will take place.
The Bicentennial Committee is looking for ladies ages 14 – 18 for the princess contest, and ladies ages 19 – 99 for the queen contest. The dress will be a Roaring ’20s theme, and each contestant is required to provide—in advance of the competition—a two-paragraph or short biography of themselves, outlining their community service and church activity and how they serve their own neighbors and families. The last requirement: on stage, each contestant will pull a question from a fish bowl and answer the open-opinion community question, which concerns Bowling Green. All the questions will be shared in advance with the contestants.
Winners of the two contests and their runners up will participate in the Bicentennial parade and other activities over the four-day event.
Entry forms are available in the middle and high school, at City Hall and at Don Hamilton’s Farmers Insurance office.
To be eligible for the contest, you must have some past or present family connection to the greater Bowling Green area or the school district.
The contest will be judged by personalities from KHQA-TV in Quincy.
The special ladies who will be crowning the new princess and queen are Jayne Scherder Justice and Deannie Ebers. Jayne was the 15 – 19 year old winner during the 1973 Sesquicentennial, and later served as Miss Missouri. Deannie was the Belle of the Ball Queen winner in 1973.
So, come out and enter, and maybe you will be here to crown your successor in 2073, said Hamilton
This contest is the first opportunity during the celebration where people can sign the memorial banner of attendance to the Bicentennial. There is room for 3,000 signatures. It is hoped everyone would sign once during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.