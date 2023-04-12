BG 200th Logo

Bowling Green’s Bicentennial starts this June 27. On that date, at 6:30 p.m. in the Bowling Green High School auditorium, the contest for the Bicentennial princess and queen will take place.

The Bicentennial Committee is looking for ladies ages 14 – 18 for the princess contest, and ladies ages 19 – 99 for the queen contest. The dress will be a Roaring ’20s theme, and each contestant is required to provide—in advance of the competition—a two-paragraph or short biography of themselves, outlining their community service and church activity and how they serve their own neighbors and families. The last requirement: on stage, each contestant will pull a question from a fish bowl and answer the open-opinion community question, which concerns Bowling Green. All the questions will be shared in advance with the contestants.

Recommended for you