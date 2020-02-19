LOUISIANA – Theodore Roosevelt’s 1903 swing through Louisiana on his way to preside over the St. Louis World’s Fair prompted a flurry of excitement in the town — an occasion worth looking back on this President’s Day.
Coming through Pike County meant passing through hostile territory, politically speaking. Pike County had preferred Democrat William Jennings Bryan over Republican William McKinley and Roosevelt, his vice-presidential running mate, by 20 percentage points in the 1900 election. Louisiana preferred the Democratic ticket by about the same margin. Indeed, a Republican had not won Pike County since the Civil War — and would not again until 1928, when New York Gov. Al Smith was wiped out among rural voters.
The Louisiana Press-Journal, which carefully recorded the presidential whistle-stop, was itself an unabashedly democratic newspaper, in the openly partisan style of the time. The paper was somewhat distracted by its efforts to head off an attempt by big business-friendly democrats, termed “pluto-dems” to seize back control of the party ahead of the 1904 election — but when it did turn its attention to Roosevelt and his administration it found little to like.
But a presidential visit was nothing to sneeze at, and locals and local press alike reacted to the prospect with palpable enthusiasm.
The Press-Journal reported good weather on the day. Businesses were closed, at the request of the mayor, and an audience of 7,000-10,000 came out to see Roosevelt — an estimate that would mean, on the high end, a turn-out equal to two-fifths of the county’s population in the 1900 census.
He was met by a delegation of local notables, a speaker’s platform festooned with patriotic bunting, and eight school children with bouquets of flowers. Louisiana’s young people apparently made an impression on Roosevelt, who dwelt on them in his remarks.
“I have heard a great deal of Pike County. I know its fertility; I know it's good roads; I know the extraordinary nursery you have got right here, a nursery of a double kind, by the way; I passed the new dynamite factory. I congratulate you on all your products but I want to say that what counts finally as the best type of product is the men and women, and therefore, as I like your stock, I want to congratulate you on the children,” Roosevelt said.
“And one word to them, and it applies just as much to those of an older growth. I believe in play and I believe in work. When you play, play hard, and when you work, do not play at all,” Roosevelt added before continuing his address.
Later that day, in Clarksville, Roosevelt again addressed the crowd, though he kept his remarks general, speaking on the challenges facing a country that had moved from “scattered log cabins” to “great cities and fertile well-tilled fields.”
“The problems that face us are new. The methods by which we have to meet them are new in a sense also; but the basic principles upon which we must proceed if we are to solve them aright are as old as the decalogue and the golden rule. We can win out in our present national life, we can make the nation’s future even greater than the nation’s past, only if we set ourselves in good faith to solving those problems in accordance with the immutable laws of righteousness. Each of us is in a sense his brother’s keeper; each of us must do what he can for him, and as a man strive to do his own work,” Roosevelt concluded.
It had been a busy day for Roosevelt as he made the most of his trip to St. Louis. Up-river, and before he reached Pike County, he had congratulated the people of Hannibal, Mo., on their economic development; lectured the people of Quincy, Ill., on currency reform and warned the people of Keokuk, Iowa, of the “complexity of our industrial civilization. Down-river, that afternoon and evening, Roosevelt would address the German-Americans erecting a statue to Franz Sigel, a Civil War general; reassured a crowd at St. Louis University of his commitment to religious liberty; and told attendees of the National and International Good Roads convention that good roads were, indeed, very important.
D.P. Dyer, a one-time Louisiana resident appointed to a federal judgeship in St. Louis by Roosevelt, joined the president’s train in Louisiana. He deputized to pass along the president’s satisfaction with his visit after the fact, in a letter later published in the Press-Journal.
“The president was greatly pleased (and so expressed himself on the train) with the splendid reception accorded him at Louisiana. The hospitality for which Pike county is noted was never better illustrated than it was yesterday,” Dyer wrote.
Dyer, a Republican politician, noted that the warm reception crossed party lines.
“The loyalty of all our people to the government and their respect for the president without regard to party, is the surest guaranty of the perpetuity of our free institutions. As a former citizen of Pike, and loving every man, woman and child in it, without regard to party creed, or color, I sincerely thank you and your associates for the splendid actions of yesterday,” Dyer added.
In the wake of Roosevelt’s departure, the somewhat portentous tone used to describe his visit in the Press-Journal gave away to frivolity, as in a one-line item published in the next day’s paper — “They say Rosy-velt better after he saw Louisiana” — or “Since Teddy’s Been to Town,” a poem published in the paper making fun of the rapturous tone of conversations about his visit.
“The sun is shining brightly, on the wilting, frost-bit beans / No more we hear the pitter-pat, upon the festive greens; / All nature is resplendent, for many miles around / And life is now worth living — since Teddy’s been to town.
A year later, Roosevelt appeared on Pike County ballots once again, this time as a candidate for president in his own right. He did only slightly better in Pike County than McKinley had done before him but actually won Louisiana — perhaps testifying to the happy memories left behind after his brief stay in town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.