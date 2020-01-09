A flash flood watch has been called for Pike County Missouri, Pike County Illinois and much of northeast Missouri Friday, the National Weather Service has announced.
The watch goes into effect Friday morning and will continue until Saturday morning for Pike County Missouri.
As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service hydrograph expects the Mississippi to rise to 24.4 feet in Clarksville and 14.1 feet in Louisiana by early next week. That would be .6 feet beneath flood stage in Clarksville and .9 feet below flood stage in Louisiana.
From the National Weather Service bulletin:
"Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected with total rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches forecast across the area. Locally higher amounts are possible. The period of heaviest rainfall should be from late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for a large portion of the area for Friday through Saturday morning. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast Friday and Friday night across parts of the area. Some of these storms may be strong to severe late Friday night, mainly across portions of southeast Missouri. Isolated damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.
Accumulating snow and ice is likely across central and northeastern Missouri as well as western Illinois Friday night through Saturday evening."
Resources:
Reducing flood damage to property
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.