LOUISIANA – A lawsuit that accused Dyno Nobel of dumping pollutants near its Louisiana, Mo., plant and another plant in Carthage, Mo., has been settled for $2.9 million.
The settlement with the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which brought the suit in federal court in the Western District of Missouri, was announced Thursday, Feb. 27.
In addition to the monetary settlement, Dyno Nobel has agreed to make improvements at both plants.
“We have worked cooperatively with the EPA and state regulators for a number of years to address these matters. Independent of its work with EPA, Dyno Nobel has implemented upgrades to the facilities to better manage discharges and improve our water systems and waste management practices,” a Dyno Nobel spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to take the steps necessary for the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate.”
In its release, Dyno Nobel said that it has already invested millions in improvements at the two sites “that have resulted in significant improvements over the last several years.”
Dyno Nobel said most of the events covered in the lawsuit predated 2017.
The EPA sued in April 2019. It accused Dyno Nobel of releasing pollutants including ammonia, nitrate, E. coli and nitroglycerin into the Mississippi River at Louisiana violating the Clean Water Act. It also alleged that Dyno Nobel broke the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act by disposing of explosives and other hazardous waste without a permit.
The initial complaint issued by the EPA in the case claimed that the plant let out materials that violated its state-issued permit for the site into the Mississippi or Buffalo Creek on 58 occasions. It also accused the plant of failing to conduct proper testing on wastewater from the site and maintaining incomplete records at the company laboratory.
A consent decree issued as part of the settlement requires Dyno Nobel to complete a sewer survey at its Louisiana site and propose measures to minimize unpermitted releases into the Mississippi River or Buffalo Creek within 60 days. Within 90 days it must submit an updated plan to deal with the plant’s stormwater.
Between the two sites, the EPA estimates that their agreement with Dyno Nobel will result in 3.8 million fewer pounds of nitrogen and 257,000 fewer pounds of heavy metals from entering waterways in Missouri.
“The proposed consent decree will help to remedy harm caused by Dyno Nobel to two Missouri communities. The pollution controls for nitrogen, heavy metals, and oxygen demanding material will help to repair impacts to human health and the environment,” an information sheet published by the EPA on the case read.
A 30-day public comment period will elapse before the consent decree can get final approval from the court.
Dyno Nobel’s Louisiana plant employs 74 people and produces ammonium nitrate and nitric acid for use in commercial explosives.
UPDATE: Since this article was published in print, the Department of Justice announced that the comment period on the proposed consent decree will run between March 4 and April 3.
