“There was a moment,” said my friend, “when I know that I really believed. I suppose I was 10 or 11. Then I went through confirmation classes, and even though my buddies and I clowned around a lot and gave the teacher headaches, I think I mostly still believed it then. But then we went before the church, and professed our faith: after which I pretty much stopped attending. I have hardly been back since.”
“You’re not alone in that,” I said. “For a lot of people the confirmation of their faith seems to be their last action before dropping out of church.”
“I remember noticing that at the time,” he said. “Two or three of my buddies continued to be pretty regular churchgoers. The rest of us came once in a while, or not at all. Why is that?”
“I’ve always wondered about that myself,” I admitted. “Sometimes I think there must be something we’re doing wrong in the way we teach confirmation classes: like if we could just find the right combination of technique and content, we wouldn’t have this problem. And yet, many of the people who have gone through the process don’t seem to feel negatively about it. Instead, they sound a bit wistful, like you: as if something in them still wants to believe as much as that 11-year-old ever did, and they’re just not sure what happened.”
“Yeah, I think that’s right. I guess I don’t remember my lessons from back then all that well, but I don’t remember being upset about them, either. Some of it felt a little boring. But none of it was bad, and some of it really did answer some of the questions I had at the time,” he said.
“So you went through confirmation, and then you stopped participating in the church. Can you remember how it was that you made that decision?” I asked.
He thought for a moment. “I suppose some of it was simply teenage rebelliousness, just seeing if I could tell my parents I wasn’t going and could make it stick. But that seems like too glib an answer. I think there must be more to it than that.”
“That ‘more’ is the part I’m especially interested in,” I said.
“There was kind of a sense that this was a hurdle that we had to get past. Something like a required course where you close the book, take the test, and feel glad that you’ll never have to think about that subject. There was a certain amount about the Bible and about Jesus that we were required to learn in order to get confirmed. I remember feeling nervous that I didn’t have my lessons learned too well, and that I might get embarrassed if anyone started questioning me. But nobody asked anything, really, which was a relief, and we all got through OK.”
“And then afterwards?”
“Afterwards I think I felt like we had sat through the class, and now we were done. This is what the church, and our parents, had said we had to do; and we had completed it.”
“Yet from what you say,” I mused, “it sounds like even at the time you felt rather incomplete, like you didn’t have as full an understanding as you would have needed if they had given a final exam: and certainly not as much as you’d want if it had to last for the rest of your life.”
“Yeah, that’s right,” he said. “I even remember a moment or two of regret that I had just begun to get it, and then the process was over. But I don’t really know that I can blame the church for that. After all, I was the one who dropped out.”
“It’s not surprising that as an adult you would have the maturity to take responsibility for your earlier action. But at the same time I’m not sure we can expect a kid of – what, 13 or 14?”
“I was 14 then, I think, spring of eighth grade.”
“You had the instinct to realize,” I said, “that you had barely started the process of asking these questions and exploring these ideas. That instinct is correct. And the church has always known that. But what it had done in the case of your class was set up a structure that implicitly said, ‘This much is what you have to accomplish in order to be confirmed.’ Even at 14 you had the perceptiveness to recognize the ambiguity inherent in that. That’s pretty good.”
“Well, thanks,” he said, “though I’m not sure what that gets me now.”
“I guess I’m not sure we can expect a kid of 14 to have the maturity to work through that ambiguity on his own, though I could wish that your lessons had not only included information about the basic content of the Christian faith, but also helped you understand that confirmation is mainly a time of beginning: the beginning of a grown-up exploration of what it means to know and follow Jesus.”
“Yeah, I think that might have helped,” he said. “I might still have dropped out just to see if I could get away with it. But I might not have stayed away so long.”
“Jesus told his followers, ‘If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.’ This tells us that your insight way back then was quite perceptive: truth isn’t just a one-time thing, answer the question correctly and you’re done. Instead, the truth that sets us free is found in discipleship, in a process of ‘continuing,’ of ongoing examination of the questions you’ve asked before and of the new questions that have come up in the meantime, of study of the Bible, of learning not only the words, but how to put them into regular practice.”
“I think I really did see that, at least for a moment, even back then,” he said. “I kind of wish they’d given me this kind of encouragement.”
“Me, too,” I said. “It’s too bad we can’t change the past. The present is still available, though. I wonder what we could do now that would help you reestablish the process of exploration that you wanted to do back then. Where would you like to start?”
Jay Ayers is the pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green and the First Presbyterian Church of Louisiana.
