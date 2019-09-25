Pike County’s representative in the U.S. House is heralding the passage of a new flood recovery bill through committee — and highlighting the role played by Clarksville Mayor Jo Anne Smiley in pushing for its passage.
The Resilience Revolving Loan Fund Act, H.R. 3779, would loan out up to $100 million to communities to build up protections from natural disasters. As the communities pay off the loans, the money will be returned to the fund, where it can be loaned out again for other projects. States would apply for the loans, which would be doled out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, represents Pike County and much of northern Missouri. On Thursday, the bill passed through the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where Sam Graves is the highest-ranking Republican.
“This year’s flooding has absolutely devastated North Missouri. Levees up and down the Missouri, Mississippi and rivers in-between were breached. We’ve got to make sure that our river communities have the ability to recover, as well as prevent future flooding. I’m glad we were able make important changes to the Resilience Revolving Loan Fund Act, particularly the inclusion of non-federal levees, providing another important tool to help our communities, farmers, and businesses better prepare for future disasters. I want to thank the chairman for working with the committee’s Republican members to move forward today on these bipartisan measures,” Graves said.
The bill applies to a variety of different sorts of catastrophe, including, for instance, earthquakes and forest fires, but was introduced by congresspeople representing districts along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers and backed by mayors of river towns this summer, in the wake of flooding that inundated communities up and down the river.
“I want to personally thank Mayor Jo Anne Smiley for bringing these ideas forward. She is a champion for her community and is always looking for ways to improve the quality of life for those who live and work along the Mississippi River. It’s always great to partner with folks like Smiley to put forth legislation that can help North Missourians,” Graves added.
Hawley sits down with Zuckerberg
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a critic of the power of the tech industry, sat down last week with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
“We had a good meeting and a frank discussion. Look: my concerns about Facebook and their business model and their business practices are well known, and I vocalized those,” Hawley told a news scrum on Capitol Hill after the meeting.
“I said to him in particular, that when it comes to market concentration and data privacy, Facebook — they’ve got WhatsApp, they’ve got Instagram, they’ve got Facebook Messenger. And my concern is that they’re trying to integrate data from across all of these platforms, taking it without their consent, using it without their knowledge,” Hawley continued. “So I said to him, prove that you’re serious about data: sell WhatsApp, and sell Instagram.”
Parson announces plan on St. Louis violent crime
Gov. Mike Parson said in a news conference last week that the state will station 25 state workers with task forces addressing violent crime in the St. Louis region.
“As governor and a former law enforcement officer for 22 years, protecting the citizens of our state is of utmost importance to my administration. We know we have a serious problem with violent crime that must be addressed,” Parson said. “After meeting with leaders and organizations at all levels over the past months, we have rolled up our sleeves, gotten to work, and identified the immediate actions we at the state level can take to help get violent criminals off our streets.”
Galloway meets with workers striking at GM Wentzville plant
General Motors workers are on strike in Wentzville and outside of Kansas City as part of a nation-wide strike called in a bid to secure a greater share of the company’s profits for its workforce, head off factory closures and to move more temp workers into full-time positions.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only state-wide elected democrat and a candidate for governor, met workers on the picket line in Wentzville Thursday.
“I’m running for governor to put Jefferson City back on the side of working families. I was proud to stand with the workers on the picket lines at the Wentzville Assembly plant today,” Galloway wrote about the visit on social media.
