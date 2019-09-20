Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.