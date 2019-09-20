In the wake of the anticipated announcement that he plans to seek to stay in the Governor’s Mansion, Mike Parson announced the endorsement of 125 Republican officials from the state last Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The list released by his campaign included both of Pike County’s representatives in Jefferson City: state Rep. Jim Hansen from Frankford and state Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin of Kirksville.
Sen. Blunt highlights infrastructure priorities
Investments in river infrastructure in a bill recently passed out of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee should help Missouri’s economy, Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the committee, said last week.
The Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act would include $7.75 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers, as well as smaller investments in navigational improvements and the dredging of small ports, including ports along the Mississippi River.
“Location is one of our greatest competitive advantages in Missouri,” said Blunt. “The investments included in this bill will help us maintain that advantage by improving the safety and reliability of our water transportation networks. The catastrophic flooding we saw over the spring underscores how important it is for us to make sure we have the right resources in the right places to help protect against future disasters. I’m encouraged by the unanimous support this bill received in the committee, and I’ll continue working to secure these priorities as the appropriations process moves forward.”
Graves celebrates end of Waters of the U.S. rule
Rep. Sam Graves, who represents a northern Missouri district including Pike County in the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote last week to celebrate the end of an Obama-era environmental regulation.
The so-called “Waters of the United States” rule broadly defined the bodies of water that could be regulated by the federal government under the Clean Water Act.
“Opposition to the Obama Administration rule was loud and fierce. Farmers, small business owners, landowners, local communities, and many others spoke out loudly against the rule—in North Missouri and across the country. As a sixth-generation farmer, I strongly opposed the new rule from the start because I knew just how devastating it would be to rural America.
That’s why I worked diligently to delay, block, and fight the onerous WOTUS rule. Today, I’m proud to say common sense finally prevailed. Earlier, I joined members of the Trump administration along with business and agriculture leaders to announce that the Obama WOTUS rule is no more. Like many in rural America, I am thrilled the Trump Administration listened to the people and kept its promise to ditch the rule."
