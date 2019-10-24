NOTE: Bethany Cemetery is located on HWY UU near the HWY 54 intersection behind Ben’s Auto Salvage.
My name is Tracy (Burnett) Brookshier, the newly elected secretary for Bethany Cemetery. I am excited to take on this role and continue assisting in the care of our beloved cemetery. With the help of the new Treasurer, Patty (Turpin) Dortch and previous secretary and current president Carolyne (Conner) Puskas we are going to work on ways to efficiently improve the cemetery both physically and financially.
We hope to have completed a recreated version of the plat book since it has been misplaced from previous stewardship. We have found new resources that we hope will get us there with time. If you or someone you know has information on plots of family members, or if you own unused plots we cannot stress enough how important that information is to us. We ask that you please share this information with us. With your information we can ensure we are as accurate as possible when recreating this book.
In order to attempt to save the minimal funds that the cemetery has; we are going to attempt to keep our direct mailings minimal. Additionally, we have created a Facebook page to help keep everyone up to date on other things happening with the cemetery as well as be able to share photos and for other family members to share as well. This will be the place where anyone can go to get the most up-to-date information regarding clean-up dates and other things in regards to the cemetery. We will also continue to publish announcements in the county paper. Find and “like” us to stay up to date: facebook@BethanyCemeteryPikeMo
Donations can continue to be made by sending them to Mercantile Bank of Louisiana at 222 Georgia Street, Louisiana, MO 63353. Any donation amounts are appreciated. As of this time they are still not tax deductible.
I am looking forward to this new adventure with you and am very excited to be directly involved in the upkeep and preservation of our cemetery. We hope you will share this information with other family members that would be interested in helping the cemetery. If you have any comments, suggestions or concerns please feel free to direct them to me or one of the other officers.
Sincerely,
Tracy Brookshier
Secretary
314-971-5886
tbrookshier@pikecountyhealth.org
Carolyne Puskas
President
412-788-1277
Patty Dortch
Treasurer
417-496-7153
