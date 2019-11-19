Suzanne Howland’s kindergarten class at Louisiana Elementary School gives advice of "How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey" (Recipes are not kitchen tested). Recipes from Daloris Picone's class were published earlier this month.
Lathyn DeCamp: Get a turkey at Orschlen’s or the pumpkin patch. Before you cook it you need to cook it so it’s not cold. Cook the turkey at 90 degrees for 70 days. The turkey is done when the stove turns off. You can eat rabbits and opossums with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
Kallie Langley: Get a turkey at Wal-Mart in the refrigerator. Before you cook it you need to put salt on it. Cook the turkey at hot at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat watermelon and pineapple with the turkey. For dessert you can eat some hotdogs if you want.
Kade Hobbs: Get a turkey from the farm. Before you cook it you need to put sugar on it. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat ham with the turkey. For dessert you can eat grapes.
Braelyn Mannahann: Get a turkey by going hunting like Austin. Before you cook it you need to cut the bones and heart out and give them to your dog. Cook the turkey at 1 degree for 2 cookings. The turkey is done when it’s 5 minutes. You can eat chicken and birds with the turkey. For dessert you can eat salt.
Gavin Turnage: Get a turkey at the store. Before you cook it you need to flatten it down to a circle. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when you go in the kitchen and check it. Then grandma gives it to you and you have to eat the whole thing. You can eat hot sauce with the turkey. For dessert you can eat bacon.
Piper Chandler: Get a turkey from the oven. Before you cook it you need to use the turkey thermometer. Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 10 hours. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat peas with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream.
Jase Rule: Get the turkey from the woods. Before you can cook it you need to cut the feathers off and peel the skin. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 4 minutes. The turkey is done when it goes ding. You can eat mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.
Jarrett Chapuis: Get the turkey on the farm. Before you cook it you need to bake it. Cook the turkey at 7 degrees for 9 minutes. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat stuffing with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream.
Peyton Willing: Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it you need to put pepper on it. Cook the turkey at medium degrees for 40 minutes. The turkey is done when you hear it. The timer will go off. You can eat fruit with the turkey. For dessert you can eat a cupcake.
Delilah Taylor: Get a turkey from outside. Before you cook it you need to shoot it and wash it. Cook the turkey at 9 degrees for 8 minutes. The turkey is done when you move the timer. You can eat hotdogs with the turkey. For dessert you can eat chocolate.
Nick Fallert: Get a turkey from the woods. Before you cook it you need to kill it. Cook the turkey on hot degrees for 5 seconds. The turkey is done when the oven starts making noise. You can eat chicken with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cupcakes.
Elijah Hutsell: Get a turkey at the store with food. Before you cook it you need to kill it. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 30 seconds. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream.
Nevaeh Elliott: Get a turkey at a store. Before you cook it you need to put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 21 degrees for 29 seconds. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat salt or pepper with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cake.
Annessa Kemry: Get a turkey from the turkey farm. Before you cook it you need to add ingredients. Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for a long time. The turkey is done when mom and dad tell you. You can eat rice with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream.
Adalyn Starman: Get a turkey at the County Market store. Before you cook it you need to set the table. Cook the turkey at 3 degrees for minutes. The turkey is done when it is hot. You can eat chicken and green beans with the turkey. For dessert you can eat apple pie.
