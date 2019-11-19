Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.