“I just don’t feel like I fit in,” said my friend. “The way that everybody says it’s supposed to happen doesn’t seem to be happening for me. I work hard to take care of my home and family, I participate in community activities. Everyone says they think of me as a model wife and mother. But sometimes it feels so frustrating.”
“What makes it so frustrating?” I asked.
“You wipe noses, clean house, and cook supper, and you ask why. Sometimes the answer seems to be, ‘So that tomorrow you can do it all over again.’ I keep feeling like I’m not doing whatever it is that I’m supposed to do with my life. I’ve thought about going back to school. I’ve thought about getting a job. But I know know people who have done both: some love it, and some hate it, and some say it comes out about as aggravating as being at home. Isn’t there supposed to be more to the meaning of life than that?”
“Yes,” I said, “I think there is. I think that God intends those feelings that ‘there must be something more’ as a clue to us that there really is something more. I believe that God has created each of us with a specific purpose in mind, and when we decide to do anything else, we are bound to feel frustrated. Whenever you try to do something other than God’s best, you can’t help feeling like you are missing something—because you are.”
“But surely my family has to come first. Are you telling me that my commitment to them is wrong?” she asked.
“Not at all,” I said. “I think God is the one who invented the idea of families, so families must be a pretty good idea. But I also think that that’s not the full explanation of what God has in mind for us. What if some of your frustration comes from your own awareness that, as good a job as you do with your family, God’s plan for you includes more than that?”
“I hope you’re not aiming to talk me into teaching a Sunday School class,” she said.
“Ha,” I said. “Actually, I hope I never aim to talk anyone into doing any church activity, unless they can at least say this: ‘OK, let’s just see if this is what I was made for.’ But I also know I see a lot of people who feel isolated and dissatisfied because they settle for much less than God’s best. They settle for less than the best in their own lives, in terms of who they are and what they do; and they settle for less than the best in their relationships, in terms of the kind of support and encouragement they get from others. And I wish for them that they would not accept getting by on so little.”
“Why do we? Are we just lazy?”
“I don’t think anyone could look at the amount of work you do in a typical day and call you lazy. Instead, I think life has become more isolated, making it has become harder for us to see examples of people who are actively working to understand and follow God’s intention for their lives.”
“What do you mean?” she asked.
“Let me suggest three possibilities,” I said. “First of all, even though everyone has always known that money can’t buy happiness, you can find a lot of people who act like it can. In the Bible, the book of Ecclesiastes—written almost 3,000 years ago—says, ‘Those who pursue money never think they have enough money; those who pursue wealth are never satisfied with their income. That whole effort is meaningless.’ And yet when you look around you can see ever so many who are trying to find peace and meaning for their lives through their income and their possessions. In the movies, in ads, in most of the individuals you bump into from one day to the next, what you see are lots and lots of examples of people trying to be happy by having the right job, the right house, the right clothes, the right car. Deep down inside, as you said, you don’t feel like you fit with that model of what life is all about.”
“No,” she said. “I really don’t.”
“The second possibility is what we were talking about a minute ago; it’s where I think you feel stuck. That is, there are a lot of people around who have recognized that trying to find happiness the first way doesn’t work. But since they don’t have an alternative, they just do their best to get by from one day to the next. You, and others, could serve as examples of people who have a life that sometimes that feels OK, and sometimes feels pretty frustrating.”
“Recently it’s been feeling more and more frustrating,” she admitted. “But what else is there?”
“I certainly can’t claim that we get it right all the time,” I answered. “But when we gather in church, one of the main reasons is so we can ask, ‘What’s God’s plan for my life?’ Sometimes we don’t ask that question very well. Sometimes we feel like we’re swimming against the current of what the rest of the world is doing, and sometimes in spite of ourselves we get swept along by the tide of the culture. But we don’t want to pretend to be satisfied by just going along with everyone else. Instead, we want to see God’s purpose for our lives coming true.”
“Yeah,” she said. “But—well, church can sometimes be so messy.”
I laughed. “Oh, you got that right, for sure. Still, messy and all, maybe that’s the group where you would find the sense of belonging you’re looking for. Maybe you’d find that you fit in just fine, you questing for God’s purpose along with others who are questing for God’s purpose in their lives, giving you the support you need as we press on together to discover and follow God’s will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.