Car cruise a moving tribute to a good man
LOUISIANA—In a tribute to how many lives Chris Stark touched, a car cruise of dozens of emergency vehicles, school buses and a helicopter, made its way down Georgia Street Friday evening from the Louisiana School District campus to the riverfront.
Stark, 57, who had been Pike County coroner, died Monday last week. Lining the street were hundreds of people who knew and loved Chris. Signs were held high that said, “We love you, Chris,” as the tears flowed freely.
As the emergency vehicles and school buses gathered in the school’s drive, friends and colleagues stood together talking about Chris. Most were in disbelief that the big man who brought so much love, kindness and understanding to this community was gone.
Jason House, Buffalo Township Fire Protection District chief, who worked with Chris as the transportation coordinator for the school district, talked about how much Chris enjoyed driving a school bus.
House had brought the bus Chris drove and parked it at the head of the drive with two flags affixed to the front—one the U.S. Flag and the other the Louisiana School Flag. He also took the bus to Chris’ service at the Pike County Fairground the next day.
“It was a heck of a loss,” House said. He’s known Chris all his life. “There isn’t a time I don’t remember him. He and my uncle used to work together on the ambulance.”
Stark was also an EMT early in his career. He worked for the Pike County Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years, as well as being a volunteer with the Louisiana Fire Department for 18 years.
“Chris would be whistling when the kids got on the bus,” House said, “and the kids would be singing. It was hilarious, everyone was just singing away.”
Just then, a life flight helicopter came in to land on the school’s front lawn.
When it was time, everyone mounted up, turned on their emergency lights and pulled out onto Georgia Street.
Once at the riverfront, the group gathered to wait and pay their respects to Chris’ family.
Jesse Outlaw, who had worked with Chris, coordinated the car cruise after learning about his friend’s death. Outlaw, who also works for the Buffalo Township Fire Protection District, said he posted the information about the cruise, and as soon as he did, he started getting phone calls from police and fire departments.
“I mean, everybody knew Chris,” he added. “Every fire company around here, if they worked an ambulance or fire truck, they knew who Chris was.”
“There were some who wanted to come,” he said, “but it’s a little hard to send emergency vehicles this far.” He made sure the ones that did travel the farthest to be there would be up front in case they had to leave on an emergency call.
“There were a lot more people here than I figured,” Outlaw said. “Being able to get this many trucks all in one place—you’re not going to see that very often.”
Outlaw noted how much Chris loved to talk.
“This crowd would never leave if Chris was here,” he added. “He would have a story for everyone here.” He was appreciative of all the people who lined the street to pay their respects to Chris.
“If he was leading us, we would never had made it here, because he would of stopped and talked to everyone along the way,” Outlaw said.
Scholarship Fund
The Stark family is raising funds for a scholarship to be named in Chris Stark’s honor. A T-shirt was created with one of Chris’ favorite sayings—“I’m fat and Sassy, and not necessarily in that order!”
Alexa Stark said they are selling the first round of shirts until Aug. 20—$15 for adults and $10 for children.
“It’s all over our Facebook page,” she said.
Funds from the T-shirt sales go directly to the scholarship. To donate, using PayPal: Donmoore3@yahoo.com; Venmo: Alexa-Stark-4; or mail to Alissa Moore, 16383 Pike 282, Bowling Green, MO 63334. The Mercantile Bank in Louisiana set up the scholarship, so donations may be made there, as well.
During the service for Chris, most of his family were wearing the shirt. Chris is survived by his four children: Alissa Moore, Alexa Stark, Colin Stark and Caden Stark. During an interview for when he was running for re-election to the coroner’s office, Chris spoke about how much he enjoyed being with his grandchildren—Hadley and Drake Moore, Berklee Dowel and Averie Stark.
A True Celebration of Life
Saturday afternoon, people started to gather at the Pike County Fairground for Chris’ service. By 5 p.m. the main building was packed and it was standing room only. Fire and police officials took turns standing watch at the front of the room.
Chris had requested that this gathering should be a celebration—a true celebration of his life. The room was set with long tables, and on those tables, were bottles of Pepsi and small bottles of Jack Daniels, along with small containers of hand sanitizer. As in life, Chris wanted everyone to be happy.
As people came in to visit with the family and with each other, the hugs were long and warm, just like the ones Chris used to give.
Deacon Mark Dobelmann, with St. Joseph Catholic Church, led everyone in prayer for Chris. He said God does not measure one’s worth by how long he or she lives, but by what one does with his or her life. And although many thought it was too soon for Chris to leave this world, Dobelmann said, “… it’s not a matter of how long you live, it’s a matter of what do we do with the time that God gives us.”
He said, Chris “lived his life in joy, by helping others, caring about others and just being an all around good man, and he did it with gusto.” After reading several posts online about Chris, Dobelmann said he realized that Chris didn’t just do his job; he cared.
“In his most recent job as coroner, he wouldn’t just show up and do his job, he made sure the people were taken care of. He made sure the families were secure.” Even though it wasn’t part of his job description he did it because that’s who he was, Dobelmann explained. “He was a good man. And that is the measure of a life well lived.”
He also noted that he met Chris when he was working at the hospital. When Dobelmann drove his mother to the hospital after a fall, the big man brought the gurney up to the car and leaned over and told her the truth about getting her out of the seat—it was going to hurt. With that he reached over the gurney and lifted her out of the car and placed her on the gurney. His immense strength was matched by his immense compassion for others.
“That was one of his many blessings from God—his great strength,” Dobelmann said. “God gave him the ability to touch people’s lives; to change people’s lives,” and he did it with humility.
Chris Gamm, Pike County presiding commissioner, came forward to talk about his interactions with Chris. He first met him five years ago shortly after Chris won his first term as county coroner. Chris had returned from notifying the parents of a 19-year-old that their son had died of an overdose.
“That big teddy bear shed tears like it was his own son,” Gamm said.
Gamm remembered that Chris told him he didn’t know if he had it in him to do the job.
“I told him God will give you the words and the courage. Have that faith, brother. It is evident here today of what a true Christian, loving man he’s been for each one of us. He will be missed,” Gamm added.
Chris' daughters spoke, as well, relating humorous stories about their Dad—his penchant for grilling outdoors in all kinds of weather—barefoot; and the weird animal found wrapped in plastic at the bottom of his deep freezer; his obsession with buying milk while on vacation because it was just 98 cents a gallon, and then having to chug several gallons at the end of the week because they had accumulated so much.
Alissa thanked all those who called, messaged or who stopped by to see the family since their father’s death.
“The kind words and stories about our Dad is what has helped us through (this time),” she added.
At the conclusion, Ryan Bibb, representing Bibb-Veach Funeral Home and Crematory, asked all first responders and county officials to come forward to form an honor guard as he carried Chris’ remains out of the building.
That’s when the call went out over the radio to acknowledge Chris Stark’s contribution to the people of Pike County, giving his county coroner call sign one last time for his end of watch.
