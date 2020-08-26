Pike County, MO—The Pike County Health Department transitioned to a new state reporting system last week. As part of that PCHD it added more data on its county dashboard because of an increase in Rapid Antigen testing in the area.
According to a release from PCHD, “As your local health department we strive to provide accurate data through monitoring, surveillance and risk management to ensure the community is aware during this ever changing pandemic. At this time reporting at the state level, through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, for both state and county specific cases is only including PCR laboratory confirmed tests (as stated on their site). PCHD has reported in the same manner and currently reports COVID-19 data on active cases, confirmed cases, recovered cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”
PCHD explained that because of the increasing number in Pike County of people opting to have the rapid antigen test performed the department said it was “pertinent to add those numbers to our dashboard as the last two weeks have shown we have had a substantial number of positive rapid antigen tests being reported.”
According to PCHD, the U.S. FDA made the rapid antigen test available under an Emergency Use Authorization, “but the state considers these positive results as presumptive laboratory evidence and at this time reported as a probable case. A probable case, as per MODHSS case definition, is someone that has been exposed to someone with a PCR laboratory confirmed test, has developed COVID-19 symptoms, and did not receive a PCR test or had a positive rapid antigen test. We will be reporting the positives of these rapid antigen tests going forward.”
PCHD urges residents to continue social distancing, avoid large crowds, and to wear a mask in public, especially when social distancing is not an option. For more information on COVID-19 go to PCHD website at pikecountyhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.