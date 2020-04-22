Editor's note: Since this story was published, it was learned that of the six positive cases of coronavirus in Pike County, all six have recovered.
The spread of the novel coronavirus in Pike County has been minimal, according to the Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice.
Daily reports from PCHD show that of the more than 18,000 residents of the county, only six have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those six, five have recovered.
PCHD could only release information on the number of people who had tested positive. All other information is protected under HIPPA regulations. But a spokesperson did note that the five people who had recovered, all were in reasonable good health when they contracted the virus.
When each new patient was tested and diagnosed with the virus, PCHD investigated the cases using multiple questions.
“Cases are either contact related, travel related, community spread or still under investigation,” PCHD said.
According to the PCHD website, “To be compliant with HIPPA regulations, it is our duty to protect the privacy of the confirmed cases and not release any potentially identifying information. Even giving ZIP codes or towns could be identifying in rural communities such as ours as some have populations as low as 28.
“More information will become available if it becomes pertinent as some cases are still under investigation. Cases are either hospitalized or are in home isolation. We continue to monitor and investigate each individual case and work closely with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify and contact all people who may have come into close contact with the individual confirmed cases while they were infectious.”
The COVID-19 virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person; between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Recent cases are being investigated to find how the patient contracted the virus in order to stop the spread.
Although PCHD does contact those who they believe may have had contact with the people who tested positive, it did not have a fixed number of people it has contacted.
“Since each case investigation varies, it depends on the individual scenario as to how many other close contacts we reach out to. Our guidelines as to how we determine who needs tested and their preventative measures are located on our FAQ tab “What are the guidelines regarding who should quarantine and when?’.”
PCHD did not have a total count of Pike County residents who have been tested so far.
“We do not have that information to share, as we are only given reports on the positive cases.”
PCHD said it does believe the social distancing measures has helped keep the infection rate low.
“We believe all social distancing measures have contributed to the decrease of the spread of COVID-19 in our county” PCHD said, though it is too soon to tell if the county has experienced its peak infection rate.
