Pike County, MO – The Pike County Health Department was notified of a public exposure to COVID-19 at Izola’s Place in Louisiana, Mo.
Anyone who visited on the following dates should monitor their health and watch for symptoms for 14 days following the dates listed:
- Monday, August 3, 2020 – Saturday, August 8, 2020.
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing • Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches • Headache
- New loss of taste or smell • Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose • Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you develop any of these symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider. Please know that most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. People who visited this location but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms.
The owner of the establishment has been notified. As a reminder, this release is to notify individuals who may be at risk because of an exposure and should not be taken as an indication of fault on the part of any parties. The health department will not be releasing any additional information about the individual(s) to protect patient privacy. For more information about COVID-19 please visit our website at www.pikecountyhealth.org/covid-19 or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.CDC.gov. Residents can also call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline with questions at 877-435-8411
