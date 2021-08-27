Hospital varies clinic’s times and days to give people more opportunity
By Stan Schwartz
LOUISIANA—Traffic through the Pike County Memorial Hospital parking lot was fairly steady during the day on Saturday for its drive through vaccine clinic.
As cars pulled in, hospital staff would check on what each person was there for—their first shot, their second shot, or for a booster shot. After filling out some paperwork, a shot would be administered and then they would park in one of the spots to wait 15 minutes in case they had a reaction to the vaccine.
No appointments were necessary for this clinic, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kelsie Otterstein said they were hoping for a lot of people to show up over the course of the day for their vaccine against COVID-19. They were offering the Pfizer version. They wanted to give people ample variety of times and days to get the vaccine.
“I think it works better if people don’t have to make an appointment,” she said.
A few people showed up earlier when the clinic first opened for them to drive up, said, Lisa Pitzer. Now that people age 12 and over can get the shot, she said it was important to have such a clinic, so that they could get as many people vaccinated as possible.
Sarah Cammack said they will have another vaccine clinic next Friday at their clinic in Bowling Green at 1015 W. Adams Street from 3 – 4: 30 p.m. At that clinic they will be offering the Moderna vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses a little more than a month apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only on shot.
No appointments are necessary for this clinic either, but Cammack said people should call 573-754-4584 to get put on the list.
They will be doing the second shot or for booster shots for people who have the Pfizer vaccine at their Sept. 11 clinic, starting at 9 a.m. outside the hospital in the front parking area.
If people have any concerns about the vaccine, they said to call them at the clinic for more information, or people could go to the CDC’s web page for detailed information on the various vaccines being offered.
Pitzer said that for the community to return something more normal, it’s important for a majority of the people to get the vaccine.
“The more vaccinated people there are, the sooner that can happen,” she explained.
