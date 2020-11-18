As community transmission cases in Pike County continue to increase, it is becoming more difficult for healthcare providers to contact positive cases the same day results are received. PCHD has made some changes within its calling procedures to help streamline and make their necessary calls more efficient.
“We also appreciate the patience of our community as we work through this influx of cases,” stated Tracy Brookshier, marketing coordinator for PCHD.
“If you have received a positive test result it is critical that you self-isolate at home, even if you have not heard from the health department yet. The same is true if you know you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; you need to begin a 14-day quarantine starting from the last day of exposure.”
More information on isolation and quarantine can be found on the Health Department’s website under the Isolation & Quarantine Guidelines tab. https://pikecountyhealth.org/covid-19/
PCHD case investigations are prioritized to meet the state ordered mandates. The current state mandates require that PCHD completes case investigations for school age youth, cases associated with a school exposure, individuals 65-plus years old, and cases associated with a long-term care facility before other cases. Cases that do not fall into these categories will likely experience a delay in initial contact.
For basic COVID-19 information you can call the Missouri COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 9p.m. at 877-435-8411. You may also use PCHD’s COVID-19 contact form online, or call the office at 573-324-2111 ext. 135. If you are in need of a release letter for work or school you may use the online form or call the office 573-324-2111 ext. 140.
Any gatherings without precautions should be avoided in the coming months. These high-risk interactions can cause COVID-19 to spread rapidly through multiple households. This puts the entire community at risk as people are considered contagious 2 days before they develop symptoms.
Precautions you can take are simple:
• Stay 6 feet apart from those who do not live with you
• Wear a mask
• Wash your hands
PCHD is urging Pike County residents to take personal action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“PCHD staff has been working tirelessly for the past 9 months, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, but we cannot do it without your help. Your willingness to participate in mitigation strategies has a direct impact on our ability keep the rest of our community healthy and thriving,” Brookshier wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.