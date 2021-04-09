The Pike County Health Department will be hosting a Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, April 13, at the Church of the Nazarene at 807 S. Court Street in Bowling Green from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. All Missouri residents 18 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine free of charge. Walk-Ins are welcome while supplies last. Bring your Photo ID and Insurance Cards (Medicare recipients please bring the red, white & blue card). Learn more and guarantee your spot by making an appointment online at pikecountyhealth.org or by calling 573-324-2111.
PCHD will be offering walk-ins for its vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 13
