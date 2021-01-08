Pandemic requires measures to slow the spread of the virus
The Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice continued to warn residents of the health risks posed by the coronavirus.
In it’s most recent newsletter, it stated: “COVID-19 is still here, and we continue to urge our residents to take precautionary measures to help slow the spread of this virus.
Since our last newsletter there have been changes in guidance from CDC and the State of Missouri. We continue to follow the guidance put in place and ask our Pike County residents to do the same.”
To learn more about these measures, PCHD urges residents to visit its dedicated COVID-19 page, where the new guidance measures are listed.
According to the newsletter, “some of these changes include the new school guidelines if a school has implemented a mask mandate. If masks are worn during the exposure time by both the positive case and the close contact, the close contact is allowed to leave their home only to go to school. This does not allow them to participate in extra-curricular activities outside of the school/home. This lessens the burden on our school systems and ensures the children are getting the education and other resources that they need. This may be done as long as the close contact continues to wear a mask and social distance and is not showing symptoms.”
The CDC updated the guidance on quarantines as well, which allows close contacts to be released from quarantine 10 days after their last exposure to a positive case. CDC states that the chances of coming down with COVID-19 after an exposure drops between 1%-10% in the last 4 days of quarantine. The CDC continues to endorse quarantine for 14 days and recognizes that any quarantine shorter than 14 days balances reduced burden against a small possibility of spreading the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.