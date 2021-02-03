The Pike County Health Department said it would be opening up pre-registration for the COVID-19 Vaccine Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.
The agency said it still has not received the vaccine and is unsure at this time when it will arrive.
Pre-registrations will be taken online at www.pikecoutnyhealth.org and by phone.
Online pre-registrations are highly encouraged because of limited staff available by phone.
The following is important before pre-registering for the vaccine.
Do not pre-register if you are not currently in one of the current phases of the Missouri Distribution Phases: PHASE 1A, PHASE 1B - TIER 1, PHASE 1B - TIER 2.
Be honest on your pre-registration. If you provide false information, you may be determined to be ineligible for vaccine from PCHD.
Pre-registration does not guarantee you a dose because PCHD is unsure how much vaccine it will receive from the state at this time.
Pre-registrations can be made easily online and people are urged to use this route because there is limited staff available to take phone pre-registrations.
Those that do not have internet access, could have someone fill out the online appointment form for them (such as a caregiver or an adult child helping an elder parent).
Those without internet access can call the PCHD office at 573-324-2111 and listen to the prompts.
Because PCHD anticipates high call volumes for their limited staff, it highly suggests not leaving voicemails, but just continue to call. The health department said it is unsure how soon those leaving voicemails will get a returned call.
PCHD said it appreciates everyone’s patience, and its staff would do its best to keep up with all calls.
