Second case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pike County, Missouri (from the Pike County Health Department)
PIKE COUNTY, MO (April 3, 2020) - The Pike County Health Department has been notified of its second positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This case is still under investigation. This patient is currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC. No other information will be provided about the patient.
The Pike County Health Department continues to work closely with our health care partners and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to monitor the patient and identify any close contacts which will be contacted individually.
Due to the increase in cases in the state, neighboring counties and an additional case in our county we feel it necessary to take the next step for Pike County and issue a Stay at Home Order. This decision does not come lightly, but with the overwhelming recommendation from expert sources that the best way to slow or stop this spread is for everyone to stay at home as much as possible. We know the Community is already taking many steps to abide by the current guidelines and additional steps on their own which is appreciated to keep our community healthy and safe. We would encourage everyone to continue to follow the guidelines and orders presented as many are on the front line assisting our community in providing the necessary services we need. The official Stay at home order will be issued later today and will go into effect Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:00am through Thursday, April 30, 2020 @ 11:59 p.m.
Once the order is in place only Essential Businesses may remain open. All non-Essential businesses will be required to close while the order is in effect. The order will give more detail regarding Essential businesses.
We understand this can be a concerning time for our community and want to ensure you we are monitoring and investigating all positive cases and contacts.
If you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider to let them know before seeking care. It is critical that your provider is aware that you may have COVID-19 prior to your arrival at a healthcare facility, and that you follow all instructions for arriving at a healthcare facility.
Make sure you are keeping up to date with reliable informational sources like the Pike County Health Department Facebook page or the CDC website athttps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
