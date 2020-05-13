PIKE COUNTY, Mo.—The Pike Health Department was notified of the first death of a Pike County resident because of COVID-19 on May 8. The resident was an elderly female. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24, 2020.
“It is with a heavy heart that we extend our sympathy,” said Administrator Rhonda Stumbaugh. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”
Stumbaugh stressed the importance of following guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health as well as the Pike County Health Department. It is a crucial time, she said, “that we all work together and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 to prevent any more precious lives taken as a result of this virus.”
Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think, you have been exposed to COVID-19, PCHD noted, and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up.
For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.
