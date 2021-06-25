BOWLING GREEN—It may have been the hottest day of the week, but that didn’t stop the staff of the Pike County Health Department from setting up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the parking area of the Bowling Green Visitors Center on Friday.
The vaccine was kept inside the center until it was needed. Rhonda Stumbaugh, PCHD administrator, said they had at least five people show up right at the start of the clinic. They were offering the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine, which only requires one shot.
Stumbaugh said they have been offering the Johnson & Johnson shot on a daily basis at their office. And they have also been doing the Moderna vaccine at their weekly clinics. The Moderna vaccine requires two shots about a month apart.
It would have been difficult to do a drive through clinic earlier in the year, Stumbaugh said, because of the 15-minute wait people need to do in case there is an allergic reaction to the vaccine. When they were doing the clinic at the Church of Nazarene, people were brought in staggered times in groups of about 10. That gave them ample room to spread out and wait after their shot.
Once the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine became available, it gave people the opportunity to only have to take time for one shot. But the 15-minute wait would have meant a lot of people in their cars waiting, and that could have caused some traffic problems.
On Friday, however, there were few takers after the initial group came through. Stumbaugh thought about putting a flyer up across the street at the Ayerco truck stop, to see if they could offer the vaccine to any of the drivers who were passing through.
So far, she noted, PCHD has provided more than 5,000 shots, but that’s for the first and second one. According to the Pike County site, she explained, that’s about 28% of the county population.
“But not everyone is eligible for the shot yet,” she added.
PCHD wants to focus on reaching the underserved portion of the population, Stumbaugh added. They are considering taking the department van and traveling to locations where people might not have transportation to reach the vaccine clinics here in Bowling Green or in Louisiana.
“We’re working on our plan right now,” she said.
