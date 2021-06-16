Drive thru for your Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) COVID-19 Vaccine THIS FRIDAY! No appointment necessary. PCHD will be at the Convention & Visitors Center Bureau Center Park from 3-6 p.m. FREE! Just bring your insurance cards and ID.
PCHD offers drive through 1-dose COVID-19 vaccine
