The Pike County Health Department is now offering the third dose and booster dose COVID-19 vaccines. Please read the following information carefully. Recently the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for third doses for the moderately to severely immunocompromised. At this time only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for booster doses that are available to those who fit the criteria listed below. The CDC has released guidance as to what individuals are able to receive the third and Booster dose and they are specific to who and when they can be received. Please see below the information to understand if you are eligible to receive a third dose or booster dose.
Who can receive the MODERNA or PFIZER 3rd dose? You must have ALL of the below scenarios:
- If you have previously received your first and second dose of Moderna OR Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. Vaccine brands are interchangeable.
- If it has been at least 28 days since your 2nd dose was administered.
- If you fall into one of the following categories as being moderately to severely immunocompromised:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Read more on third dose COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC at:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html
Who can receive the PFIZER Booster Dose? You must have ALL of the below scenarios:
- If you have previously received your 1st & 2nd dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.
- If it has been at least 6 months since your 2nd dose was administered.
- If you fall into at least one of the following categories:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
- People aged 18–64 years who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 with underlying medical conditions (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html)
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
Read more on the Pfizer booster from CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.