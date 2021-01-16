Pike County Health Department does not currently offer the COVID-19 vaccine and does not have a waiting list for interested individuals to sign up.
Although the agency has applied to receive the vaccine from the State of Missouri to distribute to the community, there has been no notice of when it will become available as of yet, and PCHD anticipates it could be as late as the end of February before this happens.
“We are currently under phase 1A of the state’s tiers of vaccine distribution, which is frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents and their staff. We are under the guidance of the State of Missouri who is still working to publish Phase 1B and Phase 2 priority groups. We will continue to inform the public through all of our media outlets when more information becomes available,” said a spokesperson for the department.
