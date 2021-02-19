Beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 the Pike County Health Department will be accepting appointments for all upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine clinics online or by calling 573-324-2111.
This will close once all appointments have been booked and re-open when a new clinic has been scheduled.
This upcoming clinic will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
DO NOT BOOK AN APPOINTMENT if you are not currently in one of the current phases of the Missouri Distribution Phases: PHASE 1A, PHASE 1B - TIER 1, PHASE 1B - TIER 2.
