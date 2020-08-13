Pike County, MO—The Pike County Health Department was notified that there had been public exposure to COVID-19 at the Pike County Fair, which ran from July 28 to Aug. 1. Through its investigations, PCHD has identified three confirmed cases with multiple symptomatic cases.
In an announcement to the general public, PCHD stated: “Anyone who attended on these dates should monitor their health and watch for symptoms.
“According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms—ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.”
The following symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
PCHD said anyone who attended the fair develops the symptoms listed above should contact his or her healthcare provider.
“Please know that most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home,” the release stated. “People who visited this location but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms.”
According to PCHD spokeswoman Tracy Brookshier, as of last week, no other cases had been reported and the current ones are being investigated. It could not release any other information about the individuals who were showing symptoms of the virus.
PCHD notified the Pike County Fair Board president, Don St. Clair.
“As a reminder,” the release stated, the notice was “to notify individuals who may be at risk due to an exposure and should not be taken as an indication of fault on the part of any parties. The health department will not be releasing any additional information about the individual(s) to protect patient privacy.”
For more information about COVID-19 please visit the PCHD website at www.pikecountyhealth.org/covid-19 or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.CDC.gov. Residents can also call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline with questions at 877-435-8411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.