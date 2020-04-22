JEFFERSON CITY—In his news conference Monday, Gov. Mike Parson said he was cautiously optimistic about reopening the state using a phased approach starting in May.
His stay at home order expires Monday, May 4. Shortly after that, things should start changing. He believes the state will be in much better shape by then.
“As of 2 p.m. today, there have been 5,807 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, including 177 deaths. More than 56,000 Missourians have been tested,” Parson said, adding that he believes Missourians are doing their part to stem the advance of the coronavirus.
“On Saturday, I spoke with infectious disease doctors from across the state, and the common theme is that we are seeing stabilization in the health care system. … We are ‘cautiously optimistic’ that we are beginning to stabilize, and we are preparing to reopen Missouri for business,” he said.
Missouri Healthnet Director Todd Richardson joined the news conference, saying the state has convened a cross-functional team of experts from across the state along with private sector leaders to provide an informed states response by the state to COVID-19.
The data is starting to indicate, he said, that the state’s efforts combined with the social distancing being practiced by Missourians have begun to slow the rate of new COVID-19 infections.
The team has been working, Richardson noted, to develop a data driven approach to opening Missouri to business.
“That plan includes rapidly expanding testing capacity,” he said. The state would continue to monitor and possibly expand hospital and health care system capacities. But a lot of expansion has happened already, he added. If the current social distancing continues, Missouri would not see a critical shortage of ICU beds or ventilators, as has happened in other states.
Parson announced more than $47 million in additional expenditure restrictions to ensure a balanced budget and the necessary funds to deal with COVID-19 going forward.
These restrictions include reduced funding for nine state agencies, office of the attorney general, and the General Assembly.
These decision are not made lightly
“Not only are we working to ensure that our budget is balanced this year, but we are also working to make sure that our most essential health care programs are funded into the future,” he said.
He signed HB 2456 to continue to fund some of the state’s most essential health care services through reimbursement allowances.
Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten on PPE also joined the conference.
One week ago, SEMA recalled 48,000 of the PPE masks. The masks did not pass fit standards for the state. But the state resolved the issue and received refunds from the three vendors that supplied the first masks.
A Reopen Missouri rally was set to take place on Tuesday. A reporter asked the governor how the Capital Police and the state were going to handle the thousands of people who are expected to attend the rally?
Parson said, the group has every right to come to the state capital and protest. As long as they follow the social distancing guidelines, he added, the state would not stop the protest.
“We are in the process of starting to reopen our state, which is what the protest wants,” he said. I think we’re lining up with what the president’s orders were.”
“They are more than welcome to come here and protest,” he said.
