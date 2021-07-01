Within the coming week, the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green, Mo., will be conducting its annual emergency exercise. This exercise will involve staff members from NECC and possibly other law enforcement agencies. As a result, you may see an increase of departmental and law enforcement staff and/or equipment in the community.
According to NECC, this joint exercise will assist the staff in remaining prepared to address emergency situations and to keep the public safe.
