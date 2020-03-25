QUINCY, ILL. – The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri have created a COVID-19 Nonprofit Emergency Response Fund to direct resources to regional community-based organizations responding to and impacted by the current COVID-19 public health crisis.
Grant requests will be prioritized for nonprofit organizations providing vital basic needs, services, and resources to disproportionately impacted individuals, families and vulnerable populations. Requests to support other nonprofit organizations experiencing financial hardship or providing support services to individuals and families will also be accepted.
“Our communities are working through unprecedented challenges, and nonprofits are stepping up, partnering, and finding creative solutions to provide vital resources,” said Catherine Bocke Meckes, chief executive officer of the Community Foundation. “Over the coming weeks, nonprofit needs will expand as those of individuals and families do. These grants are intended to support those efforts and help maintain the health of our nonprofits as they work tirelessly to support the health of our communities.”
Grant funds must be used within the Community Foundation’s service area, including Adams, Brown, Hancock, and Pike Counties in Illinois; and Clark, Lewis Marion, Ralls, Pike, Knox, Shelby and Monroe Counties in Missouri.
As grant requests are received, they will be summarized on the Community Foundation’s website to provide the community and donors seeking guidance with up-to-date information on the evolving needs of our nonprofit community. Requests may be viewed at www.mycommunityfoundation.org/covid19needs.
“With an ever-changing environment, we know that needs will continue to evolve and increase. By continually collecting needs from nonprofits, we can continue to assess priorities and direct resources where they are needed most,” said Meckes. “We encourage community members and donors to do the same, either through this funding effort or by supporting these needs, and others, directly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.