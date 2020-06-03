BOWLING GREEN—As a way to honor local first responders and hospital staff, Ethel Worthington decided to put a special U.S. flag outside her house on N. Hill Street.
Worthington said she knows how hard these folks work to help everyone around them, so a few months ago she bought the first responders flag online. Unfortunately, shortly after putting it up the flag poll broke. But she was able to replace the poll and get the flag flying again.
“I’ve had calls on it,” she said, “from people I didn’t really know well from church. And mostly from people stopping by to take a picture of it.”
She believes it’s caught the attention of more than a few people around town. The flag is mostly blue and white to symbolize all the hard work first responders do. But Worthington said she wanted it to reflect all the work hospital staff do, as well.
“It represents our wonderful Pike County Hospital, that’s saved my life a time or two,” she said, “as well as a few of my friends.” She also noted that there are heroes in the background—the people who clean the hospital, all the people behind the scenes, as well as those who work on the front lines helping people.
“The EMT’s are wonderful, and so are our firefighters,” she said. “We’ve got a wonderful situation in Bowling Green. The ambulance drivers and the wonderful police department; the flag references all these people, in my view.”
Worthington has lived in Bowling Green since the fourth grade. She comes from a large family, she said, and most of her siblings still live in the area—Silex, Vandalia, Farber, Frankford and Mexico.
“I makes me proud to know that when people (driving or walking by) look at this flag, that they know it is for these people who are so wonderful and kind.”
“I’m just proud to be able to show my appreciation. Hopefully, everyone will want to put a flag up,” she said. She found the flag on Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.