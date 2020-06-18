PIKE COUNTY, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through community testing for COVID-19 at the Pike County Fairgrounds Friday June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The test is open to all Missouri residents; they do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for the test. There is no cost for the test for the individual. Any Missouri resident who wants to be tested with a nasal swab to see if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so.
Appointments are available through DHSS at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435- 8411. Individuals will be given a 15-minute appointment block.
Results from the tests typically take about seven days, but a spokesperson with MDHSS said that after events such as this, people have been getting them within two days.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard on this event,” said Rhonda Stumbaugh, administrator. “It will help in the efforts to learn more about the prevalence of COVID-19 transmission in our area and we hope our community will consider choosing to take advantage of this opportunity.”
The address for the Pike County Fairgrounds is 15884 US-54, Bowling Green, MO 63334. There are 21 counties statewide conducting testing over a two period, beginning on June 8. DHSS has stated that the goal is to test 10,900 people over those two weeks.
According to DHSS, location selection for this period of community sampling is based on inadequate testing according to the number of confirmed cases and the number of total tests conducted prior to these events. Counties hosting upcoming community testing events are Scott, Platte, Stoddard, Carter, Ripley, Cass, Franklin, Johnson, Pettis, Lafayette, Ray, Warren, Carroll, Chariton, Lincoln, Lewis, Moniteau, Pike, Scotland, Montgomery and Osage.
Upon arrival at the testing site, individuals will drive through, and be asked questions, including about symptoms they may or may not have. Members of the National Guard will collect the nasopharyngeal specimen.
Those who receive a positive test should stay home, isolate themselves and call their health care provider if they have any concerns.
According to MDHSS, as of Tuesday, 42 people had signed up for the free test.
