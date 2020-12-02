Thanksgiving dinner at Louisiana church takes on new look
LOUISIANA—There was a lot of noise inside Centenary Methodist Church last Thursday during Thanksgiving. This year, however, it wasn’t diners enjoying a hearty Thanksgiving dinner among friends—old and new.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the face and pace of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner took on a new look. Instead of tables lined end-to-end to feed about 100 people in the dining area of the church, the folding tables lined three of the walls and were being used as an assembly line, with more than 50 volunteers putting together individual Thanksgiving dinners in containers, bagging them up, getting them into boxes to be taken downstairs where they would be distributed to people driving up to the church.
Pastor Art Moore said at least 18 churches played some part in helping put on the event. The dinners were assembled and distributed from a door along S. Carolina Street in the early afternoon. At least five pastors were outside checking off the people driving up.
Reservations had been made for 400 dinners. Earlier in the morning, at least 225 of those dinners were delivered throughout the city by volunteers.
Running the operation were Mark Haddock and Vicky Keely.
“And they’re doing a fantastic job,” Moore said. “This is our 25th year,” he added for putting on the Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana. He pointed out how the serving tables were set up so the volunteers could maintain social distancing while wearing masks and gloves for putting the food into the containers. They were working with pretty close to military precision all down the line, except for the Motown music playing in the background.
Keely added that the volunteers worked in shifts, and a lot of the work was done in the days and weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day.
“We had three ladies working yesterday for 3 hours just cutting pies,” Keely said. Planning for the dinner started about three weeks ahead of the event. Reservations for the dinners opened up less than two weeks before Thanksgiving.
“We were a little worried last Sunday,” Keely said. At that time they only had about 130 reservations, but they had already started cooking meals for 400 people.
“Everybody was saying, ‘What are we going to do?’ ” she added. But by Tuesday of last week, they had their 400 reservations. “And we could have served another 100,” she said. More reservations came in after they had reached their maximum.
With Haddock working the logistics of the operation, he was allowing no more than 20 volunteers at a time in the serving area, so they could maintain their social distancing.
No other people were allowed in the building during the serving and assembly process, Keely explained. Not even the drivers coming to pick up the food. Everything was carried out to the vehicles by the volunteers.
“We let the younger volunteers carry the boxes down the stairs,” Keely said.
“This is our first year of doing it this way,” she said. “And it’s working pretty well.”
Preparation of the food was done at various locations. Keely noted that the convection ovens and refrigerators at the Elks Club facility were used.
“We carried over there 30 of these size pans,” she said pointing to the serving containers they had set up on the assembly line. And that meant all those pans had to be carried back to the church in the morning before the operation could get into full swing.
“We also did some at the 4th Street Event Center,” she added.
She noted that she and Haddock were co-chairs of the event this year, but because there had been excellent records of how previous chairs had run the Thanksgiving event, they only had to tweak what they were doing in order to accommodate the changes forced on them by the pandemic.
Everything was planned out including the cleanup, with volunteers washing out pans and serving utensils as the day progressed.
“That’s very important,” she added. “We have dishwashers all day long.”
She mentioned the amount of work done by Moore and Linda Beer, the church secretary. She probably puts in two weeks working on the dinner, Keely said. “She was taking calls and getting addresses. We are very thankful for her.”
Some of the food is donated and a lot of it is purchased using donations.
Those driving up to pick up their meals were handing over donations to the pastors, even though the meal is provided for free to those who made reservations.
Moore said he normally collects enough leading up to and during the event to help with funding the Thanksgiving dinner for the following year.
At least 10 delivery teams started at 9:30 a.m., taking the food to people who had made reservations.
The deliveries took about 2 hours, and another 2 hours were allotted for those coming to pick up their dinners.
“We couldn’t to any dine-in this year,” Moore said. “And we’ve always done about 125 dine-ins.” In the past 4 years, ne noted, they served about 425-450 dinners, so without the dine-in element they figured on about 350 to 375 dinners, so they planned for 400 at the urging of those who helped plan the dinner.
“I’m so thankful we did,” Moore added. There was even some extra food for those who had not made reservations, Moore said, but they made sure those who made reservations received their food first.
In addition to the churches that helped out in some way, Moore said there were also numerous organizations and individuals who participated with making the Thanksgiving dinner a reality.
Moore smiled when he spoke about the people who drove up and handed over donations for the next year. A lot of the time, he explained, there are just one or two people in the home and they don’t want to cook a big meal. In the past, most of those people would come to dine-in at the church, so they could be with others to share their meal.
“When I first came here six years ago,” he said, “there was a little bit of a fund (for the Thanksgiving dinner). My goal was that in a year or two we would have enough money set aside for the next year, if for some reason things went bad.”
But even with the pandemic, they were able to provide for those who needed the meal and for those who just wanted to share their Thanksgiving with others.
