With more than 1,000 people pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Pike County Health Department will be temporarily closing its pre-registration list as of Friday, Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m. PCHD said it would continue to work down this list to start booking appointments for vaccine clinics as more vaccine is received.
PCHD said, "If you have pre-registered please be sure to answer our call at 573-324-2111 as you will have limited time to return your call regarding booking your appointment."
