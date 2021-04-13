Today’s Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine will be replaced with the MODERNA COVID-19 Vaccine because the CDC is planning to pause the administration of the J&J. Those with appointments today will receive the MODERNA vaccine if they wish and will return for a second dose on May 11. The Pike County Health Department asks for everyone to please be patient with the staff this morning as we are working swiftly to ensure everyone is notified of this change.
The Food and Drug Administration asked states on Tuesday to temporarily halt using Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” after six women in the U.S. developed a rare blood-clotting disorder. “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the FDA said in a joint statement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”
