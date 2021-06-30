LOUISIANA—More than 40 people—business owners, elected officials and others—gathered in the Elks Lodge here to talk about how to improve their towns. Most everyone from Louisiana agreed that there were too many empty storefronts in town.
Leading the discussion was Deb Brown, who specializes in helping small towns work toward a better future with more local businesses. She was tapped to speak by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments. The MTRCOG offers several grants that can help communities and individuals start businesses.
Anna Gill, with MTRCOG, said her group serves eight counties. She said Brown was there to see what’s available in Pike County and what its citizens can do to improve their communities.
Brown reconfigured the seating in the hall from a classroom to a roundtable environment, because she wanted the group to see one another and be able to bounce ideas off of one another. In order for communities to be strong and grow, everyone in the community must work toward that goal, Brown indicated in her opening remarks.
“Today, it’s all about you,” Brown said. “You are the ones that are here. You are the people who are going to make a difference in your communities.” She noted that she was not there to tell everyone what to do, but to provide ideas that they could work from and build on to make the improvements they want for their communities.
Jodi Reece, who recently opened a boutique in town—Handmade Harvests at 1700 Georgia Street—said she would like to see more of the storefronts in Louisiana filled once more with thriving businesses.
“Even bringing small manufacturing companies to Louisiana (would help),” Reece said. Several other people in the room echoed her sentiment. She thought it was frustrating to see a business post its hours and then not be open when customers get there.
Brown suggested using a shared-space idea, with an open concept so there’s a place for children to hang out and where there are adults conducting business in shops close by.
Brown said she was blown away by the historic nature of Louisiana, the homes and the businesses. She thought the open space by the river would be conducive to group housing, such as condos and a community center combined. She also understood about the flooding problems the city faces, but set that aside for this discussion.
Nancy Evans, who owns Kate’s Attic, a retail area for various vendors to sell their items. She called it an antique store mini-mall. She’s been working to get her space open again. It was affected by the flooding.
Brown was curious if the business owners knew what their busiest times are for sales. Evans said for her it was on the weekends.
Brown mentioned Bob Phibbs, the retail doctor, who says small towns are missing out on some important retail sales times.
“He says the busiest times are Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 3 p.m.,” Brown said. “None of us are particularly good at being open after 5 p.m. in retail,” she added. That, she explained, is a hold over from a time when most women did not work in the workforce and could spend time during the day to shop. But in this day and age, that’s not true anymore.
For retail stores, instead of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., she said try 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. But she cautioned that it would take a good six months before people become used to the new hours.
Share your store’s hours on all mediums, she suggested. “Tell everybody.”
In any town, she noted, if it has three similar businesses, it becomes a destination town. She suggests being very flexible with hours for employees—finding people who are willing to work certain hours, so stores can stay open for when people get home from their jobs.
Evans said she would like to see more variety of stores, such as a candy shop or ice cream parlor downtown. She would also like to see more antique shops, which in turn, would bring in more people from outside the town looking to buy things.
Some of the people at the meeting thought there were not enough restaurants in town, and the ones that were there didn’t stay open late or early enough during the day.
Brown suggested groups with commercial kitchens, such as the Elks Club, Rotary Club, Lion’s Club and American Legion, offer a breakfast once a month. “And not on the weekend,” Brown added. Local churches could be part of this, so that each day of the week is covered and no two overlap. She also suggested that these groups rent out their kitchens a few times a week to some groups that want to try their hand at making suppers.
She said she would like to see these groups come together to create a calendar that shows which group would be serving a meal during the week. Brown called it “Coffee and Calendars,” where these groups work out the details for the year.
Vicki Cadwallader said they are already doing something similar to Brown’s suggestion. They are contacting various groups and businesses to see what resources are available and to make sure they are not duplicating efforts.
A group is also developing a new website that promotes the city. Most there wanted all the town’s websites to connect to each other, so that people looking for something in Louisiana would have multiple resources to look search.
Brown also noticed the murals in town and thought Louisiana would make a good artists community, but many of the murals, she said, need to be updated or cleaned.
For everything that needs to be done in the community, Brown said it takes three steps: 1. Gather your crowd. 2. Build connections. 3. Take small steps. For the murals, she said, find out who painted them. Can they work on them again? If not, who would do the work? Get grants for the paint. It’s these small steps she said that lead to a project getting done.
