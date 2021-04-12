Aloha Wood Fired Pizza is opening Friday, April 16—menu to be posted Monday or Tuesday. It will be firing up its oven this week for surprise deliveries to various businesses around the Bowling Green square. The Aloha trailer sits behind Ink Therapy and Body Piercing and directly across the street from the Bowling Green Police Station, just off the square.
Pizza operation to open this Friday
- Pizza operation to open this Friday
