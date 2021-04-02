More than a dozen local businesses have teamed up for a daylong sales event here in Bowling Green. The Hoppy Shopping in the Green runs today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The participating businesses are Gypsy Soul Boutique, Ann Lane Boutique, Bowling Green Pharmacy, The Henny Penny, Prairie’s Edge Garden Center, Kay Reading Shed(s), The Kountry Store, Heartstrings, Blackwell Cottage, Bouquet Florist, Spring Hollow Coffee, Bankhead’s Candies and Forever Primitives.
Brittney Reuther, who came up with the Hoppy Shopping in the Green, said they were not able to hold this even last year because of the COVID shutdown. Now, she said, Good Friday is a great time for people to be out and about and for businesses to show off their spring inventory.
