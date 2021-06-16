HomeBank broke ground for its 10th branch, this one in Bowling Green at 1108 Bus. Hwy. 61, Monday.
Directors Byron Webb and Victoria Webb Sack, along with Chief Executive Officer Joe Thomas, Community Bank President Mary Dickey and Assistant Vice President Halie Wyble turned dirt during the ceremony at the construction site.
“We are opening this physical location in Bowling Green because we believe in exceptional customer service,” said Dickey. “We have locations in Mexico, Centralia, Hannibal and O’Fallon, and customers come from the surrounding areas. We felt we needed a physical presence in the middle of those locations to best serve our current and future customers.
“We have all the electronic services offered by the mega-banks and a great mobile app, all allowing customers to bank from anywhere, but often great customer service needs to be delivered face-to-face. It’s difficult to trust your partner if you’ve never met them in person, sat in their office, and learned a little about them as a person. In all our communities, HomeBank branches and our employees are highly competent, friendly and welcoming to help reduce the anxiety that sometimes comes with big financial decisions.”
HomeBank is a full-service community bank established in 1934 that offers checking and savings accounts, loans, certificates of deposit, money market and IRA accounts, business banking services and more. Corporate offices are located in Palmyra, Mo., and the bank has branches in Palmyra, Mexico, Centralia, Hannibal, Canton, West Quincy, and Lake St. Louis, Mo., and two locations in Quincy, Ill.
Thomas said the new building should be ready to open in about six months.
