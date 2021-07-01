Area retail stands gearing up for big rush
LOUISIANA—Last year, the pandemic brought to a halt many fireworks displays. Louisiana, however, was able to put on its annual show down by the riverfront.
Even so, sales to individuals skyrocketed as people decided to put on their own July 4th fireworks displays. Stands across the county were inundated, and some sold out of their inventory. In addition to Noni’s, along Hwy. 54 just outside the city, two more fireworks stands opened for business. Noni’s is a permanent stand and the other two—Hale Fireworks and Fireworks City—are seasonal stands.
Anthony Wires, who was operating the Hale stand, said Friday morning, “With all the rain, it’s been kind of slow. The tornado warning last night didn’t help much either.” He sets up wherever the company tells him to go, he added. This is Anthony’s first time setting up in the Louisiana area, although he noted the company sets up there every year.
“Everybody I’ve come in contact here has been very friendly,” he said. “I may not be here a long time, but I do support local businesses.
The most popular fireworks, he said, are the artillery launchers. The canisters Anthony sells, he said, are the largest that can be sold to individuals who don’t have a pyrotechnic license.
Right now, his most popular package of fireworks in the 500-gram cakes is the Trump cake.
“It’s been selling quite a bit,” he said. The box is adorned with caricatures of President Trump in various phases of his presidency.
The next most popular is the 10 million fireflies, he added.
Even though sales have been hit or miss since he opened the stand on June 20, Anthony said he expected sales to pick up once people got paid.
“It should pick up tomorrow,” he said on Friday. “I’ve had people come in and buy some little things, but they said when they get paid on Friday they’re coming back.”
You have to have what the customer wants, he noted. That’s why he had such a wide variety of fireworks. With so many stands in the area, it’s easy for the customers to go someplace else. His favorite is the firework fountain. Anthony said it could shoot up to 30 feet in the air and last about 2 – 3 minutes. Most of the boxes have photos on them to show the customers what to expect when they shoot them off.
Because of all the rain, Anthony has been keeping the inventory off the ground, either on the display tables or on palates.
Noni’s Stand
Even though Noni’s has a permanent location, Lori said, she came in to help her cousin, Sandy Fears, to get the store cleaned up and the new inventory on the shelves.
Business was slow on Friday, but Lori said she thought it would pick up as they get closer to the 4th of July. With so many stands close by, Lori said, people had been coming in to price shop the fireworks, looking for the best deals on what they wanted. At Noni’s, there are more individual fireworks for sale than some of the other stands. Lori said Sandy puts together their own packs, as well, as the ones that are prepackaged.
Fireworks City
Across the highway, the Fireworks City stand was facing the same lull in business as the other two nearby stands.
Amy Capstick, who was running the stand for owner, Tom Dixon, predicted an upsurge in business that night, when people get their paychecks.
Their biggest sellers are their artillery shells, she said.
She also said people like buying the big packs of fireworks because everything is already figured out for them. She added that she noticed that last year when she was running the stand, quite a number of vehicle tags were from Illinois, where the sale to and use of fireworks by individuals is prohibited.
With so many people buying fireworks last year because of canceled shows, she said many of the customers were asking lots of questions, especially on how to shoot them off.
Capstick, who has been helping run fireworks stands for three years, said she is waiting on 70 more cases. Right now they’re at the port, she explained, but they are having trouble getting them shipped.
She learned that there’s a good chance she’ll get the shipment before July 4.
“That’s good, because it has most of my smaller items in it,” she said.
Another popular item for the younger crowd are the fire sabers. She described it as a cross between a torch and a sparkler.
“My kids like them,” she said. “I’m anxious to see how this year goes.”
She was afraid the rain would keep a lot of people from coming out to buy fireworks. She was, however, expecting people heading to the lake to stop and buy what they want on their way there.
“From year to year you never know what’s going to happen,” she said.
