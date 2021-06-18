LOUISIANA—Ryan Cornell, owner of Twin Pike Roastery, is looking to expand his coffee business by becoming a distributor in this area for coffee houses, restaurants and any retail business that sell coffee.
To that end, Cornell said he is starting a Kickstarter campaign, for those who want to invest in the expansion of his business.
It took about 3-½ years, he said, before he found a location that would suit his idea of becoming an area distributor for high quality coffee beans and specialty teas. Cornell said his first entrepreneurial venture was based in Jefferson City, Mo. He was trying to get a bread-making business off the ground.
“I actually won a ‘Pitch-it and Win-it’ contest in Jefferson City on that (bread) idea,” he said, “and that attracted an investor—really a partner.” Cornell and Dean Lowe spent a year working with the business plan. And that’s when they decided the bread making business was too risky to start in the Jefferson City area.
In the late fall of 2015, he bought his first coffee roaster. With that, he started roasting coffee for friends and family. It wasn’t long, he said, before they were encouraging him to start selling the coffee as his main business. That’s when he started attending the St. Louis Farmer’s Market in 2016.
Cornell said he’s always wanted to be an entrepreneur and own his own business.
“All my work experience up to that point,” he noted, “pointed to me going my own way. I march to the tune of a different drummer.”
His first go around the bread company ended up taking a back seat to him and his wife, Stephanie, wanting to put their children in a good school.
“We knew people over here and in the St. Clements area,” he said. Plus, in order to make the bread company truly worthwhile, he would need a lot more money to invest for equipment and actual facility space. Up until then, Cornell had been making bread in the brick oven he built in his back yard. He was also attending farmer’s markets there for a few years.
It was then he realized that coffee would be a better product for the type of business he wanted to run. It had a lower business cost of entry and almost everyone likes and drinks coffee.
“I got a little home roaster, and started (the business),” he said.
Getting started, he would take samples around to various businesses to see if they would be interested in buying his coffee. He did admit that there is a lot competition in the coffee field. But he also learned a lot from his bread business.
Currently, Cornell does his business online and at farmers’ markets.
His big thing these days is keg products, brewing cold coffees.
“I’ve always wanted to be a manufacturer,” he said. He didn’t want to run a coffee house or café. “I want to be supporting others—the cafés, the bars and restaurants,” he added. “Cold coffee is becoming more and more popular. And so is nitro cold brew coffee.”
To get an idea of what nitro cold brew coffee is like, he said, imagine having a Guinness and the difference between a bottle purchased at the store as opposed to going to a bar that has people who have been trained on how to pour the Guinness.
“The difference is huge,” he said.
This next step, he noted, requires a bit more capital to get off the ground. Having a facility is what he’s shooting for. He wanted to have a Kickstarter campaign up and running this week.
“I’ve got everything set up, I just need to figure out the details of my marketing strategy,” Cornell said. And that’s one of the hardest parts of his plan, he added.
He’s also hoping to tap into his friends and family to build this business idea.
Cornell said he gets his coffee beans from around the world—Columbia, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Costa Rica, Panama, and Guatemala.
“You can combine them for endless combinations,” he said. “Right now I have one main blend, which is my Café St. Louis. It is my most popular.” He did a Christmas blend during the holidays, he added, which became really popular, too. Cornell is considering renaming it and making it one of his permanent blends.
“It was probably one of the best blends I’ve ever made,” he said.
Coffee can be processed five or six ways, he explained. “I purchase mostly washed beans,” he said. The natural process brings out the flavor in the bean.
Right now, he gets a lot of his coffee beans from an importer based in New Orleans. He is also dealing with a Columbian farmer’s co-op out of Florida.
Cornell’s plans include helping local farmers. He’s big into supporting regenerative farming.
“In my lifetime, I really hope to establish that, especially around here,” Cornell said. To do that, once his business is flourishing, and he has profits that he can reinvest in the community, he wants to set up a grant program for young farmers, who want to incorporate regenerative farming practices on their farms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.