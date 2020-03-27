Because of the rising COVID-19 cases around the state, the City of Bowling Green is closing all playground equipment at all city parks.
Bowling Green City Administrator Linda Luebrecht said Bowling Green decided to close the playground equipment in the city's parks today.
“This is a hard decision to make, but with the schools being closed and the weather getting nicer, more kids and others are using the parks and we cannot keep them sanitized," she said. "This is for everyone's safety and health.”
The walking trails will remain open, but Luebrecht asked that everyone follow the CDC guidelines on maintaining social distance from others.
She noted that Hannibal’s mayor announced today that that city is now under ‘Shelter in Place’ notice, and all non-essential businesses were to close.
“We are trying to avoid that here,” Luebrecht added. “This is a very serious situation. I would like to ask everyone—and maybe even send out a challenge—for everyone to STAY AT HOME! Only go out when absolutely necessary, such as for food, medicine, etc. Park bathrooms will remain closed at this time.”
Signs and caution tape will be going up this week, and the swings will be removed, as well.
The Bowling Green Police Department will be patrolling these areas to make sure groups don't congregate.
