The game is at Oak Grove High School. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm.
Freshman will not be attending because of social distancing and the length of the trip. Each player is getting two tickets that can be picked up in the high school office at 9 a.m. today.
Parents can sign their player out and to ride home with them.
The game will also be live-streamed on YouTube. Search “Oak Grove Panthers vs. Bowling Green” from your Facebook page.
At Oak Grove High School, visitors will have specific parking and entrance.
If you are traveling to the game, masks are required while sitting in the stands. Families are being encouraged to sit together.
The concession stand will not be open at Oak Grove, but outside food and drink will be allowed in.
