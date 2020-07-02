PIKE COUNTY, Mo.—Pike County was chosen as one of the National Guard and Department of Health and Senior Services testing sites for the numerous drive-thru COVID-19 testing events that were organized.
It was up to the local Health Department to establish a location that would fit the need for such an event and help inform the community of the service it would be providing.
On Friday, June 19, 2020, the National Guard tested 111 people that registered for a drive-thru time slot. Out of those 111 people, 82 were Pike County residents. Three Pike County residents were contacted and informed that they tested positive for coronavirus. The results of investigating these positive cases determined that one case was a previous positive case that was re-tested and the two new cases were symptomatic close contacts to an already confirmed case.
“I felt like the event went smoothly and the National Guard did a great job keeping it running smoothly,” said Rhonda Stumbaugh, Pike County Health Department Administrator. “I was glad to see how many people came to take advantage of this free event. I was pleased to find out that out of the 82 Pike County residents whom were tested there were no asymptomatic positive cases. We had expected the two new cases, so it was nice to see that we really had no unexpected positive cases arise from the event,” added Stumbaugh.
“As the state is now fully open for business we would like to remind everyone to continue taking safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses by washing your hands often and staying home when you are sick,” she said.
