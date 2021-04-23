Bowling Green High School recently had two students test positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in many more students being quarantined, the school reported. Out of an abundance of caution, the high school will return to mandatory mask wearing on Monday, April 26.
Earlier district communication mentioned adjustments might be necessary as local data changes through the rest of the year. This will not apply to the middle or elementary schools for now. High school students need to bring masks with them to school. This will better protect our students and their educational environment at an important time of year, the school said.
