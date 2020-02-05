BOWLING GREEN– A program to discuss Missouri’s complicated fence law will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Pike County Courthouse Annex in Bowling Green. There is a fee for this meeting that covers the cost of program and materials. Pre-registration is requested, by Feb. 9 since space is limited and materials need to be prepared.
“Missouri continues to have a very complicated fence law, in large part due to the fact that two separate laws cover the state depending on the county that your land is in” according to Mary Sobba, agricultural business specialist. The program will be taught via distance learning with Joe Koenen as the lead instructor who has many years of experience working with fence law.
“If you own land you really need to know the law and how it impacts you whether you own livestock or not,” Koenen said.
“Furthermore, in 2016 a portion of the law was changed to address livestock liability that affects livestock and non-livestock owners alike,” Koenen added.
Other problems are that both laws are subject to interpretation and can be a little different, depending on the county. A comparison of both laws will be given at this program. Joe has been presenting programs on the fence law for over 25 years throughout the state. Landowners need to be aware of what the law is in their county and this meeting will explain landowner rights and responsibilities. This program will be presented via distance learning (Zoom) so attendees can see the presentation and ask questions of the presenter. Registration forms are available at the Pike County Extension Center 573-324-5464 and can be e-mailed. Call Mary Sobba at 573-581-3231 or e-mail sobbam@missouri.edu with questions.
