LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is once again awarding an individual with the honor of being the Louisiana's Outstanding Citizen of the Year. This year the award will be presented Thursday, April 2, at the Annual Chamber Banquet. Deadline for submitting nominations is 3 p.m. on Feb. 29.
The nomination forms will be on the Chamber's Facebook page and at the Chamber of Commerce office at 202 South Third Street. Submissions should include the following information: name of nominee, address, and phone number, the reason they should be Citizen of the Year including occupation, education, awards, honors, special accomplishments and memberships.
Please include any other information important to the nomination, using as many pages as necessary. Include your name and phone number. Return all nominations to the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce office or send them by email to lamochamber@gmail.com. If you have any questions, please call the Chamber office at 573-754-5921.
The award winner is traditionally selected by the winners over the last three years: Sara Drummond (2019), Bart Niedner (2018) and Ann Narramore (2017).
