BOWLING GREEN—With a loud cheer and a huge burst of colors, more than two dozen hearty runners—and walkers—plus one dog—took off at Bowling Green’s big park in the first Color Run 5K put on by the Twin Pike Family YMCA.
Saturday was the day for events, and the people who registered to run were eager to get underway.
Kelly Hakenwerth, assistant business manager, who was handling registration for the event, said this is just one of the many great programs the YMCA puts on for its members.
The Y’s Executive Director Gerald Ogletree, who was cooking up the hamburgers and hotdogs to feed everyone after the run, said he believed this was the first time the Twin Pike Family YMCA has held a 5K Color Run.
“I’m just glad I’m working with people who are not afraid of trying new ideas,” he said, as he was flipping burgers.
The runners were given some warm ups to do before the race start. They were also shown the best way to get the color packets open and aloft. That, of course, had some of the younger participants tossing the color powder on each other before he race even started. They were given a layout of the course and shown where the water stations would be so they could stay hydrated.
Once the runners were underway, they had to cover the 1.2-mile course three times. Each time they came by the starting point, a new color was tossed into the air. By the time they made the first lap, most were perspiring fairly well, which made the colors stick to them. There were a few who preferred not to be doused in the colors for medical reasons, which the YMCA staff honored.
“I don’t like to go fast,” said Bob Thurmon, “I just like to go forward.” Thurmon is out almost every day walking and running the pathways through the park. “If my health holds up, I’m training for a marathon,” he added. He kept up his pace for the entire 5K despite the heat. At least there was a nice breeze to help cool the runners.
Roam Hoskin, just 16 years old, ran all three laps in a time of 21:47, coming in first place. He said this was his first race of the season. Most of the time he likes to swim.
In addition to the food Ogletree was cooking, the after race activities included race awards and a raffle drawing.
