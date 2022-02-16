Woods Smoked Meats recently won 11 awards during the Missouri Association of Meat Processors competition.
Steve Bolton, one of the co-owners of the meat processing business said he was really happy with the awards he and his staff brought home from the competition. Those 11 awards included three grand champion places—for bacon, ring bologna and dried cured bacon. They also won six reserve grand champion awards. They wee for franks and wieners, game meat products, sausage specialty products, luncheon meats, meat snack sticks and smoked turkey. They also won champion awards for their poultry products and their summer sausage.
Bolton said all the products that won awards are currently available in their store.
He wanted to bring out all the guys who helped him win the awards, to give them the recognition for all their efforts.
“It was all pretty much a group effort,” Bolton said. “We all worked together on this.”
Bolton said he believes between 12 -14 plants competed in the annual competition this year.
“They were a little short because of the weather,” he noted. A major snow storm had dumped several inches across the state. He said it took them 7 hours to drive to Springfield. They were eager to be there for this competition, to show that they were carrying on the traditions of former longtime owners Ed and Regina Woods. Bolton, along with two other people, bought the business in 2020.
Bolton said it took a month to get ready for the competition.
“I just wanted to carry on the tradition,” Bolton added. He worked as the plant manager when Ed and Regina still owned the company. After he posted the win online, Bolton said, he got a call from Ed telling him how pleased he was with how they did in the competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.